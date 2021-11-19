De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez Sells 20,000 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total value of $11,445,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:POOL opened at $577.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $486.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $469.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 0.87. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $305.47 and a 1-year high of $581.75.
Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 0.6% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 168,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,282,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 7.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Pool by 47.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Pool by 71.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth about $4,274,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $516.29.
About Pool
Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.
