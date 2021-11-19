De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez Sells 20,000 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total value of $11,445,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $577.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $486.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $469.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 0.87. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $305.47 and a 1-year high of $581.75.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 0.6% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 168,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,282,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 7.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Pool by 47.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Pool by 71.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth about $4,274,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $516.29.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

