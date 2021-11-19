Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) Short Interest Update

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 97.5% from the October 14th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:DCRCU traded up $1.90 on Friday, reaching $15.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,471. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $15.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.06.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at $17,430,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter valued at $1,339,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at $3,486,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter valued at $1,992,000.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

