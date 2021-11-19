Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €160.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €158.58 ($186.57).

Shares of DHER opened at €126.70 ($149.06) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €114.81 and a 200 day moving average price of €116.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €91.00 ($107.06) and a 12 month high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

