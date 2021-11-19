Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Holdings Lifted by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 62.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 105,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 40,750 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 322.7% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.44. 339,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,040,919. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.97 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.56.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.30) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

