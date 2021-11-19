Denali Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Johnson Outdoors worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JOUT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $4,858,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 48.5% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 25,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 241.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 25,477 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 182.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 17,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 30.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after buying an additional 17,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

JOUT stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,940. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.85. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.35 and a 1 year high of $154.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

