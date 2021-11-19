Denali Advisors LLC Has $3.79 Million Stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,900 shares during the period. Gray Television makes up 1.6% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Gray Television worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Gray Television in the second quarter valued at $96,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Gray Television by 213.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gray Television in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Gray Television by 501.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gray Television in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTN stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.98. 907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,152. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average is $22.48. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $25.24.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

