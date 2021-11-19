Denali Advisors LLC Sells 12,700 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 13.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. First Interstate BancSystem accounts for about 1.4% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 15,019 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 14,675 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 129,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after buying an additional 27,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $58,738.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FIBK traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.60. 679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,851. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.23 and a 12 month high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The company had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.64 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 9.89%. First Interstate BancSystem’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.95%.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

