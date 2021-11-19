Denali Advisors LLC Sells 17,500 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,768 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. TowneBank accounts for 1.8% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TOWN. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 607,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in TowneBank by 5.8% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 74,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in TowneBank by 14.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in TowneBank by 408.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 407,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,394,000 after buying an additional 327,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TowneBank by 3.9% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 707,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,509,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TOWN traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.40. 367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,557. TowneBank has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $33.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. TowneBank had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

TowneBank Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

