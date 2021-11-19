Denali Advisors LLC Sells 59,900 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59,900 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VSH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 222,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 77,135 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 45,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

VSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.36.

Shares of VSH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.54. The stock had a trading volume of 484 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.75. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $813.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.73 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This is a boost from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.45%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

