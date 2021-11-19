Denali Advisors LLC Sells 900 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 12.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,486,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,868,000 after purchasing an additional 163,998 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 10.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 109,980.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 10,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 15.3% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

HTLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Heartland Financial USA stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.91. 133,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,419. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.51 and its 200 day moving average is $48.45. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.71 and a 52 week high of $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $175.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

