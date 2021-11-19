Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

DWVYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

DWVYF stock remained flat at $$51.62 during trading on Friday. Derwent London has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $51.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.62 and a 200-day moving average of $49.16.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

