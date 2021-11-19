Desjardins Cuts Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Price Target to C$125.00

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) had its price objective reduced by Desjardins from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEAF opened at $78.73 on Tuesday. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of $74.22 and a 1-year high of $98.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.26.

Cogeco Communications, Inc is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

