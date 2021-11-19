Desjardins Lowers Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) to Sell

Desjardins cut shares of Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Pure Gold Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Pure Gold Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LRTNF opened at $0.69 on Monday. Pure Gold Mining has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98.

Pure Gold Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral deposits in Canada. Its projects include Madsen Red Lake Gold Project. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.