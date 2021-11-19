Desjardins Raises Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Price Target to C$4.75

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) had its target price lifted by Desjardins from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PAZRF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plaza Retail REIT presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.63.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

OTCMKTS:PAZRF opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. Plaza Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58.

Plaza Retail REIT operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust, which acquires, develops and redevelops unenclosed and enclosed retail real estate in Atlantic Canada, Québec and Ontario. The company was founded by Michael Zakuta and Earl Brewer in 1999 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.