Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 137.94% and a net margin of 4.84%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DXLG traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.40. 2,105,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,960. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $533.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.49. Destination XL Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.

In other Destination XL Group news, SVP Francis C. Chane sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $56,669.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ujjwal Dhoot sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,357 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Destination XL Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Destination XL Group from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Destination XL Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company.

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

