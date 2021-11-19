Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $143.58

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €143.58 ($168.92) and traded as high as €149.10 ($175.41). Deutsche Börse shares last traded at €146.55 ($172.41), with a volume of 340,168 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DB1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($192.94) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €159.80 ($188.00) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €179.00 ($210.59) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €158.41 ($186.37).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €145.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €143.58.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

