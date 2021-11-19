Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €7.20 ($8.47) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from €7.14 ($8.40) to €8.00 ($9.41) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. HSBC started coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.79.

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.73. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 138.43% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,163 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

