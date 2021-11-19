Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €21.80 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($25.65) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €23.25 ($27.36).

Shares of FRA DTE opened at €16.71 ($19.66) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €16.87 and its 200 day moving average price is €17.39.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

