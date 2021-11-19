Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €26.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DTE. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group set a €24.20 ($28.47) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank set a €22.50 ($26.47) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.25 ($27.36).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of DTE opened at €16.71 ($19.66) on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The business’s fifty day moving average is €16.87 and its 200 day moving average is €17.39.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.