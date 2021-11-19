Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €51.25 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) received a €51.25 ($60.29) target price from analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DWNI. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.50 ($58.24) price target on Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Wohnen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €51.05 ($60.06).

FRA:DWNI opened at €44.81 ($52.72) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €50.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €50.55. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1 year high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

