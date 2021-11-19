Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Devon Energy from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.64.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $43.32 on Monday. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.21.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.