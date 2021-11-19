DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) Short Interest Up 166.0% in October

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 166.0% from the October 14th total of 9,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHHC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in DiamondHead during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,130,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in DiamondHead by 357.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,169,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,042,000 after buying an additional 1,694,564 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondHead during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,179,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in DiamondHead by 227.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 950,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after buying an additional 660,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in DiamondHead during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DHHC opened at $9.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72. DiamondHead has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.25.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

