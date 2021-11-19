DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Short Interest Update

DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 150.4% from the October 14th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DIGP opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05. DigiPath has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

Get DigiPath alerts:

DigiPath Company Profile

DigiPath, Inc engages in the provision of cannabis testing, education, training, and news coverage. It operates through the Digipath Labs and GroSciences business units. The Digipath Labs business unit focuses on testing all forms of cannabis-based products using FDA-compliant laboratory equipment and proprietary standard operating procedures.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for DigiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.