DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Short Interest Update

DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 150.4% from the October 14th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
DIGP opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05. DigiPath has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.10.
DigiPath Company Profile
