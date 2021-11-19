DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Insider Harold Matthew Norman Sells 4,792 Shares

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 4,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total transaction of $626,937.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Harold Matthew Norman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Harold Matthew Norman sold 4,792 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $426,488.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Harold Matthew Norman sold 19,166 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $1,710,182.18.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,838 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $1,285,941.42.

DOCN stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,309. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.23. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.84 million. DigitalOcean’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 250.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,132,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,510 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 51.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,406,000 after buying an additional 882,112 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 70.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,456,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,973,000 after purchasing an additional 600,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 27.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,427,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,330,000 after purchasing an additional 307,255 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,358,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,485,000 after purchasing an additional 353,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

