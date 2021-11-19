Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Dingdong (Cayman) stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.75. Dingdong has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($9.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.22) by ($2.90). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dingdong will post -43.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. 24.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

