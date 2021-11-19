Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Update

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DSCSY traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $58.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.20. Disco has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $81.85.

DSCSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Disco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

