Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG decreased its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 51.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Discovery were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Discovery by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,542,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,140 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Discovery by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,965,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,506,000 after acquiring an additional 996,055 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Discovery by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,561,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Discovery by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,363,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,172,000 after acquiring an additional 681,218 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Discovery by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,365,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152,257 shares during the period. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.78 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.