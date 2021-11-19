Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Discovery accounts for about 1.5% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DISCK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Discovery by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,993 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 230,750 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Discovery by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Discovery by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Discovery by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,682,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.70. 28,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,930,122. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.78 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

