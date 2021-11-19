Dixons Carphone plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Short Interest Update

Dixons Carphone plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 72.1% from the October 14th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSITF remained flat at $$1.83 during trading on Friday. Dixons Carphone has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82.

Currys Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Nordics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Ireland geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

