DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Short Interest Update

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the October 14th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

DKSHF remained flat at $$77.72 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.78. DKSH has a 52 week low of $75.00 and a 52 week high of $77.75.

Get DKSH alerts:

About DKSH

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for DKSH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DKSH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.