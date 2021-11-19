DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Short Interest Update

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the October 14th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
DKSHF remained flat at $$77.72 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.78. DKSH has a 52 week low of $75.00 and a 52 week high of $77.75.
About DKSH
