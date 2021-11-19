Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL) Trading 0.2% Higher

Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €41.95 ($49.35) and last traded at €41.95 ($49.35). 545 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 21,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at €41.85 ($49.24).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of €41.94 and a 200-day moving average price of €41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.71.

About Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL)

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT produces and sells cutting machine tools worldwide. It operates through Machine Tools and Industrial Services segments. The company's Machine Tools segment offers turning machines, such as universal turning machines to turn-mill centers; vertical and horizontal production turning and multi-spindle machining centers; 5-axis milling centers; ultrasonic, lasertec, and additive manufacturing products; and laser deposition welding and powder-bed selective laser melting services, as well as software solutions.

