DMM: Governance (DMG) Price Reaches $0.0489 on Top Exchanges

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. DMM: Governance has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and $909,293.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DMM: Governance has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One DMM: Governance coin can currently be bought for $0.0489 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DMM: Governance alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00047596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007476 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.71 or 0.00222110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00089082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DMM: Governance Coin Profile

DMM: Governance (CRYPTO:DMG) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

DMM: Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMM: Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMM: Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMM: Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.