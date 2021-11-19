Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Document Security Systems had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%.

DSS stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.96. 3,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,774,349. Document Security Systems has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Document Security Systems by 3,868.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 354,440 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Document Security Systems in the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Document Security Systems in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

DSS, Inc engages in the development and distribution of paper and plastic products designed to protect valuable information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Printing, Plastics, Digital, Technology Management, Direct Marketing, and Corporate.

