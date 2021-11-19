Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.980-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $345 million-$375 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $389.77 million.Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.520-$4.020 EPS.

NYSE DLB traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $89.66. The stock had a trading volume of 12,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $104.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.42.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLB shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.67.

In other news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 1,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $171,688.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total transaction of $417,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,944 shares of company stock valued at $5,970,151 in the last 90 days. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dolby Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.