Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Dollar Tree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.88.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $134.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $134.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at $35,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 157.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

