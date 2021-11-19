DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 791,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,661 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in DouYu International during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in DouYu International by 121.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 16,017 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in DouYu International during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in DouYu International during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in DouYu International during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. 31.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DOYU. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.53.

NASDAQ DOYU opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 0.86. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $20.54.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DouYu International Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

