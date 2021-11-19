Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) PT Set at C$19.00 by Raymond James

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) has been given a C$19.00 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DIR.UN. National Bankshares set a C$19.00 target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.69.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

TSE:DIR.UN opened at C$16.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.12. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12-month low of C$12.32 and a 12-month high of C$17.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.11.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.