DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Upgraded to Overweight by US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DT Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DT Midstream from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.13.

DTM stock opened at $48.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DT Midstream has a 12 month low of $38.21 and a 12 month high of $50.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.34.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DT Midstream by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

