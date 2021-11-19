Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) will announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Duck Creek Technologies reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

In related news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $613,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,566.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,753 shares of company stock worth $4,161,941 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 592.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 31,614 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $395,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 305,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,787,000 after purchasing an additional 223,074 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,410. Duck Creek Technologies has a one year low of $27.87 and a one year high of $59.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -217.00 and a beta of -1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.01.

Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

