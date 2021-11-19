Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Holdings Decreased by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises approximately 2.0% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.3% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 30,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 2,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.8% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 23.2% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 116,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 21,947 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.

NYSE DUK opened at $98.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.56 and a 12-month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

