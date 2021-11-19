Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.150-$5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of DUK traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $98.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,787. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.71 and a 200-day moving average of $102.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duke Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.50.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Duke Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 867,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.75% of Duke Energy worth $572,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

