Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Short Interest Up 38.7% in October

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 316,400 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the October 14th total of 228,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dunxin Financial by 144.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 80,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 47,664 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dunxin Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dunxin Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Dunxin Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Dunxin Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Dunxin Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DXF opened at $1.21 on Friday. Dunxin Financial has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.98.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of providing loan facilities to micro, small and medium size enterprises and sole proprietors. It also provides microfinance lending services. The company was founded by Qi Ming Xu and Kang Kai Zeng on June 24, 2010 and is headquartered in Wuhan City, China.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dunxin Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunxin Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.