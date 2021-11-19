Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) CFO Matthew Skaruppa Sells 13,396 Shares

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 13,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $1,918,575.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DUOL opened at $135.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 6.05. Duolingo Inc has a one year low of $118.54 and a one year high of $204.99.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 88.94% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KPCB DGF Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth $430,353,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth $210,522,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth $147,150,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth $62,484,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth $49,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DUOL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp started coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair started coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.43.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

