DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Position Reduced by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $1,672,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,754,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,243,000 after buying an additional 33,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

In other news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DD. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $79.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.25 and a one year high of $87.27. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.