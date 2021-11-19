Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $127.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) to post $127.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dutch Bros’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $128.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $126.10 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Dutch Bros will report full-year sales of $485.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $483.80 million to $485.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $662.20 million, with estimates ranging from $646.60 million to $669.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dutch Bros.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.53 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BROS opened at $53.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.28. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

