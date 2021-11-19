Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 33.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.
DLNG opened at $3.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.84. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.
Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile
Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.
