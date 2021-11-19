easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Downgraded to Reduce at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of easyJet from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Liberum Capital raised shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cheuvreux raised shares of easyJet from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a 900.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $900.00.

Get easyJet alerts:

ESYJY stock opened at $7.77 on Monday. easyJet has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.5097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 4.61%.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.