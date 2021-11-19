Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 49.6% from the October 14th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.05. 44,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,802. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.46. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It provides current income and gains for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

