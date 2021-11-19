Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the October 14th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 130,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE TEAF traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,556. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $15.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

