Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Holdings Lifted by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 7.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 38.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.7% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 22.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after buying an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $14,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 207,831 shares of company stock worth $46,703,677. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,171. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.15 and a 12 month high of $236.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.24 and its 200 day moving average is $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Vertical Research began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.91.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

